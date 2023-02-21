Riyadh, February 21: The countdown to Ramadan 2023 has begun with start of Shaban month in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates or UAE. Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries have started looking for "Ramadan 2023 Date" online as the holy month assumes extra significance for the community. The final date for Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan in Asian countries, beginning will be decided based on the moon sighting. Scroll down to know tentative dates for Ramadan 2023 in Saudi Arabia and UAE.

For those who don't know, Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle. It means a month completes 29 or 30 days depending on the moon sighting. On 29th of each month, Muslims look for the new moon. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins from the next day. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Ramadan 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia and UAE:

Shaban, the month before Ramadan, commenced from February 21 in Saudi Arabia and UAE. On 29th of Shaban, which would be March 21, Muslims will look for the new moon. If the moon is sighted on March 21, Ramadan 2023 shall begin from March 22. However, if the moon remain invisible on March 21, Shaban will complete 30 days on March 22. Subsequently, Ramadan will commence from March 23. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Based on the beginning of Ramadan month, Eid Ul Fitr 2023 date would be determined. During Ramadan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast. Fasting in Ramadan is mandatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, are having their menstrual cycle, are pregnant, diabetic, or elderly.

