The auspicious festival of Sawan Shivratri is celebrated every year on the fourteenth day during the Krishna Paksha of the holy month of Sawan or Shravan. Devotees offer prayer to Lord Shiva on this day. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on August 6. To celebrate the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri one can send a few best Lord Shiva greetings, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, and HD images to their loved ones.

