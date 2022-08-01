Today, August 1 is celebrated as the First Sawan Somwar in the state of Maharashtra. The occasion is celebrated by devotees by keeping fast which is known as Sawan Somwar Vrat. Those who observe this fast usually offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to Lord Shiva. To greet your loved ones virtually on the holy festival of Shravani Somvar 2022, here's our compilation of messages, HD images, quotes and wishes. List of Sawan Somvar Vrat and Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Start & End Dates.

Happy Shravani Somvar 2022

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Sawan Somvar 2022 Quotes

Sawan Somwar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Shravani Somvar Images

Sawan Somwar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Happy Shravana Somwar Wishes

Sawan Somwar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Shravani Somvar 2022 Messages

Sawan Somwar 2022 Quotes (File Image)

