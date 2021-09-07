Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav marks the day when the first Parkash or the opening ceremony of Guru Granth Sahib took place at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1604. Every year, the significant Sikh festival takes place on the 15th day (new moon) of Bhadon or Bhadra. Guru Granth Sahib is the holy religious scripture of Sikhism, regarded by Sikhs as the final, sovereign and eternal Guru following the lineage of the ten human Gurus of the religion. People observe the day by sharing beautiful Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav images, quotes, Shabads, greetings and wallpapers. This is why, we bring you a list of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2021 HD wallpapers, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji images, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab photos, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji quotes and more.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji de Prakash Purab di Lakh Lakh Vadhaaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When you kneel down in front of Guru Sahib, he stands up for you. When he stands up for you, No one can stand against you. Best wishes on Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji de Prakash Purab di Lakh Lakh Vadhaaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji de Prakash Utsav Diyan Sareyan nu Lakh Lakh Vadhayian

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji de Prakash Purab di Lakh Lakh Vadhaaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Granth Sahib Ji's teachings inspire you to achieve all your goals. Best wishes on Sri guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji de Prakash Purab di Lakh Lakh Vadhaaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Serve the true Guru fearlessly, and your doubt shall be dispelled - Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji de Prakash Purab di Lakh Lakh Vadhaaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji de Prakash Purab di Lakh Lakh Vadhaaiyan

