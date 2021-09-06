The Sikh community across the world will be celebrated the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji on Tuesday, i.e. September 7. The Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji is celebrated on the 15th day (new moon) of Bhadon, the sixth month in the Nanakshahi calendar. It generally occurs in August or September. The Guru Granth Sahib is the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism. Guru Granth Sahib Ji Prakash Utsav 2020: People Take Out 'Nagar Kirtan' From Ramsar Sahib to Golden Temple in Amritsar, View Pics.

On August 29, 1604, the compilation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was completed. On September 1, 1604, the holy scripture was installed in Golden Temple. From then on, the day has been celebrated as the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The Adi Granth, its first rendition, was compiled by the fifth guru, Sri Guru Arjan Dev ji. Baba Buddha was appointed the first Granthi of the Golden Temple.

Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji added Ramkali Ki Vaar in the holy scripture. Later, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, added hymns of Guru Tegh Bahadur to Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The tenth guru also named the holy scripture as his successor. The text consists of 1,430 angs (pages) and 5,894 shabads. The holy scripture is divided into 31 main ragas. The Guru Granth Sahib is written in the Gurmukhi script.

The Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is observed with devotion and fervour. A religious procession, referred to as Nagarkirtan, is organised in various cities of Punjab. This procession is led by the Panj Pyaras. On the day of the Gurpurab, the celebrations commence early in the morning. Devotees visit gurudwaras to seek blessings of the Almighty.

