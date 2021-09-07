Sikhs will celebrate the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2021 on Tuesday. This year it will be the 417th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji. Every year on the 15th day (new moon) of Bhadon, the gurupurab is celebrated. It is the sixth month in the Nanakshahi calendar. Guru Granth Sahib ji was compiled by Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh guru. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Prakash Utsav 2021: Know Date, History And Significance of The Gurupurab.

The Compilation was completed on August 29, 1604, and holy scripture was installed in the Golden Temple on September 1, 1604. Later, the sixth guru, Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji, added Ramkali Ki Vaar in Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, added hymns of Guru Tegh Bahadur to the holy scripture. Guru Granth Sahib Ji Prakash Utsav 2020: People Take Out 'Nagar Kirtan' From Ramsar Sahib to Golden Temple in Amritsar, View Pics.

Here Are Five Shabads From Sri Guru Granth Sahib:

"Ek Onkaar Satnaam, Kartaa Purakh Nirbhoh Nirvair, Akaal Moorat Ajooni, Saibhang, Gur Prasaad Jap, Aad Sach Jugaad Sach, Hai Bhee Sach Naanak Hosee Bhee Sach."

Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Lakh Khushian Patshahian Je Satgur Nadar Kare"

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Dukh Mein Simran Sab Kare Dukh Mein Kare Na Koye, Jo Sukh Mein Simran Kare toh Dukh Kahe Ko Hoye."

Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Dithe Sabhe Thav Nahi Tudh Jeheya"

Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Ik Til Prabhu Na Visare, Jin Sab Kuch Dina Ram"

Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib consists of 1,430 angs (pages) and 5,894 shabads. The holy scripture is divided into 31 main ragas. The Granth Sahib began with the first Guru, Nanak Dev, as a collection of his holy hymns. The scripture was known as Adi Granth and was added to by subsequent Gurus. Religious processions, referred to as Nagarkirtan, is organised in various cities of Punjab, especially in Amritsar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2021 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).