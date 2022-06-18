Google Doodle on Saturday celebrated the legacy of Romanian physicist Stefania Maracineanu, a pioneering woman in the discovery and research of radioactivity with a doodle. Maracineanu was known for her “knowledge of precise electrometric measurements.” Google doodle featured Maracineanu working in a laboratory.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)