Vaikuntha Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi of the New Year 2023. On the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Hindu people observe fast as they believe that on this day, they can attain Moksha and go to heaven. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also called Mukkoti Ekadashi and Swarga Vathil Ekadashi and is celebrated on January 2. On occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, netizens took to Twitter to greet one another and even celebrate the festival. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 Greetings and Messages: Share Wishes, Lord Vishnu Images and HD Wallpapers on the Auspicious Occasion of Mukkoti Ekadashi.

Special Day Represents the Finest of Our Heritage and Traditions:

Greetings on the sacred occasion of #VaikuntaEkadashi . The special day represents the finest of our heritage and traditions. May the blessings of Bhagwan Sri Venkateswara Swamy remain upon us and further the spirit of happiness in our society. pic.twitter.com/y6PgdVzYBc — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) January 2, 2023

We Have To Find That Purpose

Today is Vaikunta Ekadashi My parents told me that the idea of celebrating these days is to remind ourselves that we have a purpose in our lives just like Vishnu had in his many avatars Fulfilling that purpose is what makes our life worth living We have to find that purpose pic.twitter.com/Lf5dn73Vkm — Col (Dr) DPK Pillay, Shaurya Chakra Retd (@dpkpillay12) January 2, 2023

Wishing You All a Very Happy Vaikunta Ekadashi!

Om Namo Venkatesaya 🙏 #Vaikunta refers to the abode of Lord Vishnu & its a place where there is no lack or shortage, there is only abundance. Wishing you all a very Happy Vaikunta Ekadashi! pic.twitter.com/ntDkuMJvJ3 — YSR (@ysathishreddy) January 2, 2023

#VaikuntaEkadashi Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2 Jan 2023 Swarga Vaasal or or Paramapada opening is from 3:00 AM on January 2 Vaikuntha Ekadashi is an important festival celebrated every year. Ekadashi is the 11th day of the fortnight of the waxing or waning moon & occurs pic.twitter.com/rtoX1IjkVI — RajeIyer (@RajeswariAiyer) January 2, 2023

