Vaikuntha Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi of the New Year 2023. On the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Hindu people observe fast as they believe that on this day, they can attain Moksha and go to heaven. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also called Mukkoti Ekadashi and Swarga Vathil Ekadashi and is celebrated on January 2. On occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, netizens took to Twitter to greet one another and even celebrate the festival. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 Greetings and Messages: Share Wishes, Lord Vishnu Images and HD Wallpapers on the Auspicious Occasion of Mukkoti Ekadashi.

Special Day Represents the Finest of Our Heritage and Traditions:

We Have To Find That Purpose

Wishing You All a Very Happy Vaikunta Ekadashi!

Check Tweet:

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)