Vaikuntha Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi of the year 2023. It is also considered a very auspicious fasting day by Hindu devotees who believe that on this day, they can attain Moksha and go to heaven. It is also called Mukkoti Ekadashi and Swarga Vathil Ekadashi and is being celebrated on January 2. In the Gregorian calendar, there can be one or two Vaikuntha Ekadashis in one year. Like every Ekadashi, people worship Lord Vishnu on this auspicious occasion. Share these Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 greetings as WhatsApp messages, wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 Date: Know Benefits, Tithi, Fasting Rituals and Significance of Celebrating Mukkoti Ekadasi.

