To celebrate the existence of rainforests and to raise awareness regarding the preservation of the pristine ecological spaces, World Rainforest Day is observed by millions across the world on June 22. This year, people are sharing several strong messages, quotes, HD images, and wallpapers on Twitter to celebrate World Rainforest Day 2021. Take a look:

Lungs of the Planet

Tropical rainforests are often called the “lungs of the planet” because they generally draw in carbon dioxide and breathe out oxygen. #WorldRainforestDay#KenyaSafi | Nairobi CBD | Kenyans | Nakuru | #ThisIsKBC | JKIA | #Amerix https://t.co/PTeF67cW3f pic.twitter.com/DMjFlRsT7v — Mel🎶 (@MelodyShisundi) June 22, 2021

Rainforests are Important

Tropical Deforestation

What can we do to help our threatened rainforests? Despite the common belief that logging is the main culprit in the decline of rainforests, beef production is by far the largest cause of tropical deforestation in Amazon. https://t.co/oRfMFueCvV #eatlessmeat #WorldRainforestDay — Emma Lewis (@Petchary) June 21, 2021

Save Jungle

