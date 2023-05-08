World Red Cross Day is celebrated every year on May 8. It is a celebration of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement principles. It's celebrated to honour the essence of humanity and acknowledge those individuals, especially Red Cross volunteers, who contribute to their communities and continue to save lives worldwide. The Press Information Bureau has recently shared a Tweet on World Red Cross Day 2023. International Committee of the Red Cross To Cut 1,500 Jobs.

Check out PIB's latest Tweet on World Red Cross Day 2023:

World Red Cross Day is celebrated to honor the essence of humanity and acknowledge those individuals, especially Red Cross volunteers, who contribute to their communities and continue to save lives worldwide Everything we do comes #FromTheHeart #WorldRedCrossDay2023 pic.twitter.com/BNSA1iTvkN — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 8, 2023

