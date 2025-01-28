The Red Cross has raised concerns about the safety of an Ebola virus laboratory in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as ongoing fighting between the country's army and rebel groups puts the facility at risk. The lab, which plays a crucial role in managing and containing outbreaks of the deadly virus, is located in a region affected by intense conflict. More details are awaited. Congo 'working Blindly' in Attempts to Control Mpox Outbreak.

Ebola Virus Lab in DRC at Risk

ALERT 🚨 Lab holding Ebola virus in DRC's Goma at risk amid fighting between army and rebels: Red Cross — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 28, 2025

