The Red Cross on Tuesday announced that it will cut around 1,500 jobs over the next year to slash hundreds of millions in costs owing to funding crunch. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that “Approximately 1,500 jobs worldwide will have to be cut over the coming 12 months.” Adobe Layoffs: Software Major Lays Off About 100 Employees From Sales Team Amid Rough Global Macroeconomic Conditions.

Red Cross To Cut 1,500 Jobs Over Funding Crunch

