The Government of India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked a recent claim made by the foreign news agency Al Jazeera in one of its reports. According to the latest post by PIB on X, AJ English claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implementation by the Indian Government is "Anti-muslim". “Misinformation is being spread by @AJEnglish regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling the act 'anti-Muslim'. This claim is misleading. CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion. It's not against any single religion/ community. It's an enabling law only to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries - Afghanistan, Pakistan & Bangladesh”, the tweet reads. For the unversed, the centre notified the CAA rules on Monday, March 11, 2024, four years after the bill was passed in the parliament. What Is CAA? Key Things To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act That Will Grant Indian Citizenship to Non-Muslims From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Government Terms Al Jazeera Report Calling Citizenship Amendment Act 'Anti-Muslim' Misleading

▶️CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion. It's not against any single religion/ community ▶️It's an enabling law only to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries - Afghanistan, Pakistan & Bangladesh 2/2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 12, 2024

