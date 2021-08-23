Every year World Vada Pav Day is celebrated on August 23. The day is observed to celebrate the popular Maharashtrian snack 'Vada Pav. Several people in Maharashtra have it as breakfast, lunch and dinner. Thus, on the special day, netizens have shared many interesting facts, wishes, messages and greetings on Twitter to celebrate the ultimate snack. Take a look:

Maharashtra's Biggest Gift To Foodies

#WadaPavDay August 23 is observed as world vada pav day to celebrate what is considered Maharashtra’s biggest gift to foodies 😎👍 pic.twitter.com/O2FyZ85d8W — Aashish Palod (@aspalod) August 23, 2021

Best Street Food

Best street food, affordable, convenient, superbly tasty and a lot more words to describe what Vada Pav is for me... One of the most favorite, Mumbaicha Vada Pav... To all Vada pav lovers, Happy world Vada pav day! 😀 #foodie #streetfood #food #WorldVadaPavDay #VadaPav pic.twitter.com/x9Hmhgwdk7 — Shambhavii PrabhuDessai🇮🇳 (@Shambhavii_28) August 23, 2021

Vada Pav Day Celebration

Happy World Vada Pav Day

