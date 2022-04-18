Summer is here and it is scorching hot. While the heat may be too much, summer also brings with it a bountiful of dynamic fruits and vegetables that shield you from the rising temperature. Sattu Sharbat is a popular drink in the Bihar regions where Sattu which is a protein-filled flour made from roasted chickpeas is mixed with jaggery, mint, lime juice and optionally raw mango to make the perfect coolant for the heat. Aside from being easy to make, its low glycaemic index and high fibre content keep blood sugar levels in check. A good amount of fibre is found in Sattu Flour, which aids digestion and even helps to eliminate excess oil in the body. Here’s a quick and easy recipe to make the perfect summer Sattu Sharbat. Easy Indian Breakfast Ideas: From Parathas to Smoothies, 6 Light Breakfast Recipes With Protein Punch That Will Keep You Full and Energetic All Day.

Sattu Sharbat Recipe

The ingredients of Sattu Sharbat are very simple, you need Sattu, mint, jaggery powder, and lime juice.

Watch The Recipe Video Here:

