WWE SummerSlam 2025 ended with one of the biggest returns, with former champion Brock Lesnar making a comeback to the company after SummerSlam 2022, only to torment his long-rival John Cena. Lesnar came out at the end of the WWE PLE, moments after Cena lost the WWE Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes in a street fight, and hit the Doctor of Thuganomics with a brutal F5 in the middle of the ring. Cody Rhodes Wins Back WWE Undisputed Championship; Beats John Cena In Hellacious Street Fight Match At WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Watch Video).

Brock Lesnar Returns

