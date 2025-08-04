WWE SummerSlam 2025 saw several stars attend the illustrious PLE, where two-time NBA All-Star and Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton was also in attendance. Haliburton came on crutches, was welcomed by a rough crowd at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where New York Knicks fans booed the Indiana Pacers player during his in-stadium introduction. Haliburton played a crucial role in knocking out the New York Knicks from consecutive NBA playoffs. Interestingly, Cena used one of Haliburton's crutches to hit Cody Rhodes in his street fight match for WWE Undisputed Championship. Brock Lesnar Makes Shock Return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Beast Incarnate Hits Long-Time Rival John Cena With Devastating F5 (Watch Video).

Tyrese Haliburton Gets Booed During WWE SummerSlam 2025

Tyrese Haliburton went to MetLife for SummerSlam and got booed 😂 pic.twitter.com/BqiqCIzw3U — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 3, 2025

