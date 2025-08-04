In a hellacious street-fight match on Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes won back his WWE Undisputed Championship title from John Cena, which the former lost at WrestleMania 41. Both Rhodes and Cena threw everything at each other, including chairs, stairs, and even a table, and Rhodes came out on top to win the coveted WWE Undisputed Championship for the second time since his World Wrestling Entertainment return in 2022. This was also Cena's final WWE SummerSlam appearance, during which the star wrestler delivered a stunning performance. Seth Rollins Cashes in His Money in the Bank Contract, Beats CM Punk To Become New WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Watch Video).

Cody Rhodes Dethrones John Cena

Cody Rhodes just dethroned John Cena at SummerSlam! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/e1XkSZ8qZC — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025

