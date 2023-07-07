Rakul Preet Singh has shared some adorable photos of her on social media. The De De Pyaar De actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her relishing yummy chocolate desserts. In one of the pictures, Rakul's face is seen covered with chocolate. In another picture, she is seen relishing a chocolate bar. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely cute in her latest photos. "Cos there is nothing that a yummy chocolate can’t solve .. Happpy world chocolate day !! [sic]," Rakul wrote in the caption of the adorable Instagram post. Rakul Preet Singh Exudes Elegance in Sleeveless Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit (View Photos).

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Here:

