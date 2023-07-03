Rakul Preet Singh has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The De De Pyaar De actor took to her Instagram handle to share gorgeous photos of her in a sleeveless black dress with a thigh-high slit. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with a layered pearl necklace. Rakul's silver heels added a glam quotient to the look. Rakul's wavy open-hair look serves major hairstyle goals. The Bollywood actor exudes pure elegance in her latest Instagram photos. The look styled by Anshika Verma serves major fashion goals. Rakul Preet Singh Looks Adorable in Black Crop Top and Denim, De De Pyaar De Actor Shares Cute Pics Having Tea.

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

