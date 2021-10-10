Mumbai, October 10: The World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10. It is observed for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. On World Mental Health Day 2021, people shared quotes and messages highlighting importance of taking care of mental health. Here are some quotes, messages and tweets on the World Mental Health Day 2021.

With changing times, a well informed social discourse on mental health has become increasingly necessary. On this #WorldMentalHealthDay, let's pledge to work towards spreading mental health education, awareness & eradication of the social stigma related to it. pic.twitter.com/YrMhLCOvU7 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 10, 2021

1st read aloud for today’s Books & Breakfast. We’re identifying emotions and learning how to work through them. Happy early #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/jgREh7PaVB — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 9, 2021

On #WorldMentalHealthDay, let's reaffirm our commitment to raise awareness on mental health issues. pic.twitter.com/dbuJTImfK5 — Somya Ranjan Swain🇮🇳 (@IamSRSwain) October 10, 2021

⠀ Mental health is more than just 'once a year' occasion, it's an everyday issue which must be faced together. Tell yourself that you are bigger than the thing that makes you anxious, you are enough, you are already 10/10 in all fields on your life. #WorldMentalHealthDay ⠀ — Khazali, Darius. (@berpijakan) October 10, 2021

