The Miss Universe 2024 grand finale has begun, and the Top 30 semi-finalists have been announced from 125 contestants. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha is one of the top 30 contestants, a big moment of pride for the millions of countrymen and women back home. The 20-year-old will now eye a spot in the Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 contestants' list. Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 will be decided after the Swimsuit competition in which the 30 semi-finalists will walk the stage. Miss Universe India 2024 is the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, whose finale is held in the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Miss Universe 2024 Grand Finale: India’s Rhea Singha’s Finale Gown Revealed in Stunning Video As the Beauty Queen Shines in Top 10 (Watch Video).

India's Rhea Singha Is One Of The Miss Universe 2024 Top 30 Semi-Finalists

