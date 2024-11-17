The stage is set at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, for the Miss Universe 2024 grand finale. Rhea Singha has reached the top ten and is set to represent India on the global stage, leading the country’s chance at winning at the 73rd Miss Universe. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe India has revealed her finale gown and it is perfect for the prestigious event. The silver metallic gown features embellishments all over. Take a look at the stunning video as the beauty queen shines among the top ten contestants at the Miss Universe 2024 grand finale. Miss Universe 2024 Final Live Streaming in IST: Where To Watch 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant Live Telecast in India? Check Details.

Rhea Singha’s Miss Universe 2024 Grand Finale Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

