Get ready for the coronation of the 70th edition of the Miss World beauty pageant. Yes, the stage is set for Miss World 2021 final to be held on March 17, 2022, between 5.30 am - 8.30 am IST at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico. There were a total of 97 contestants, out of which 40 advanced to the semifinals. It is time to meet these 40 Miss World 2021 semi-finalists. Their names and countries are mentioned below. However, you can check about them in detail on the pageant's official website. Out of 40, top-12 will be announced, followed by top-6, then 2nd Runner-Up, 1st Runner-Up. And at last, the Miss World 2021 winner name will be declared. Miss World 2021 Final Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Miss India World Manasa Varanasi Participating at 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant!

Meet Miss World 2021 Semi-Finalists

Argentina - Amira Hidalgo Bahamas - Sienna Evans Botswana - Palesa Molefe Brazil - Caroline Teixiera Cameroon - Audrey Monkam Canada - Svetlana Mamaeva Chile - Carol Drpic China - Jiang Siqi Colombia - Andrea Aguilera Cote d’Ivoire - Olivia Yace Czech Republic - Karolina Kopincova Dominican Republic - Emmy Pena Ecuador - Amar Ibarra England - Rehema Muthamia France - April Benayoum Guinea - Nene Bah Hungary - Lili Totpeti Iceland - Hugrun Egilsdottir India - Manasa Varanasi Indonesia - Carla Yules Ireland - Pamela Uba Kenya - Sharon Obara Madagascar - Nellie Anjaratiana Malaysia - Lavanya Sivaji Mexico - Karolina Vidales Mongolia - Burte-Ujin Anu Nepal - Namrata Shrestha Nicaragua - Sheynnis Palacios Northern Ireland - Anna Leitch Paraguay - Bethania Borba Philippines - Tracy Perez Poland - Karolina Bielawska Puerto Rico - Aryam Diaz Somalia - Khadija Omar South Africa - Shudufhadzo Musida Sri Lanka - Sade Greenwood Trinidad and Tobago - Jeanine Brandt United States - Shree Saini Venezuela - Alejandra Conde Vietnam - Đỗ Thị Hà

Here's What Miss India World Has To Say

