Get ready for the coronation of the 70th edition of the Miss World beauty pageant. Yes, the stage is set for Miss World 2021 final to be held on March 17, 2022, between 5.30 am - 8.30 am IST at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico. There were a total of 97 contestants, out of which 40 advanced to the semifinals. It is time to meet these 40 Miss World 2021 semi-finalists. Their names and countries are mentioned below. However, you can check about them in detail on the pageant's official website. Out of 40, top-12 will be announced, followed by top-6, then 2nd Runner-Up, 1st Runner-Up. And at last, the Miss World 2021 winner name will be declared. Miss World 2021 Final Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Miss India World Manasa Varanasi Participating at 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant!

Meet Miss World 2021 Semi-Finalists

  1. Argentina - Amira Hidalgo

  2. Bahamas - Sienna Evans

  3. Botswana -  Palesa Molefe

  4. Brazil - Caroline Teixiera

  5. Cameroon - Audrey Monkam

  6. Canada - Svetlana Mamaeva

  7. Chile - Carol Drpic 

  8. China - Jiang Siqi

  9. Colombia - Andrea Aguilera 

  10. Cote d’Ivoire - Olivia Yace

  11. Czech Republic - Karolina Kopincova

  12. Dominican Republic - Emmy Pena

  13. Ecuador - Amar Ibarra

  14. England - Rehema Muthamia

  15. France - April Benayoum

  16. Guinea - Nene Bah

  17. Hungary - Lili Totpeti

  18. Iceland - Hugrun Egilsdottir

  19. India - Manasa Varanasi

  20. Indonesia - Carla Yules

  21. Ireland - Pamela Uba

  22. Kenya - Sharon Obara

  23. Madagascar - Nellie Anjaratiana

  24. Malaysia - Lavanya Sivaji

  25. Mexico - Karolina Vidales

  26. Mongolia - Burte-Ujin Anu

  27. Nepal - Namrata Shrestha

  28. Nicaragua - Sheynnis Palacios

  29. Northern Ireland - Anna Leitch

  30. Paraguay - Bethania Borba

  31. Philippines - Tracy Perez

  32. Poland - Karolina Bielawska

  33. Puerto Rico - Aryam Diaz

  34. Somalia - Khadija Omar

  35. South Africa - Shudufhadzo Musida

  36. Sri Lanka - Sade Greenwood

  37. Trinidad and Tobago - Jeanine Brandt

  38. United States - Shree Saini

  39. Venezuela - Alejandra Conde

  40. Vietnam - Đỗ Thị Hà

Here's What Miss India World Has To Say

