Get ready for the coronation of the 70th edition of the Miss World beauty pageant. Yes, the stage is set for Miss World 2021 final to be held on March 17, 2022, between 5.30 am - 8.30 am IST at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico. There were a total of 97 contestants, out of which 40 advanced to the semifinals. It is time to meet these 40 Miss World 2021 semi-finalists. Their names and countries are mentioned below. However, you can check about them in detail on the pageant's official website. Out of 40, top-12 will be announced, followed by top-6, then 2nd Runner-Up, 1st Runner-Up. And at last, the Miss World 2021 winner name will be declared. Miss World 2021 Final Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Miss India World Manasa Varanasi Participating at 70th Miss World Beauty Pageant!
Meet Miss World 2021 Semi-Finalists
- Argentina - Amira Hidalgo
- Bahamas - Sienna Evans
- Botswana - Palesa Molefe
- Brazil - Caroline Teixiera
- Cameroon - Audrey Monkam
- Canada - Svetlana Mamaeva
- Chile - Carol Drpic
- China - Jiang Siqi
- Colombia - Andrea Aguilera
- Cote d’Ivoire - Olivia Yace
- Czech Republic - Karolina Kopincova
- Dominican Republic - Emmy Pena
- Ecuador - Amar Ibarra
- England - Rehema Muthamia
- France - April Benayoum
- Guinea - Nene Bah
- Hungary - Lili Totpeti
- Iceland - Hugrun Egilsdottir
- India - Manasa Varanasi
- Indonesia - Carla Yules
- Ireland - Pamela Uba
- Kenya - Sharon Obara
- Madagascar - Nellie Anjaratiana
- Malaysia - Lavanya Sivaji
- Mexico - Karolina Vidales
- Mongolia - Burte-Ujin Anu
- Nepal - Namrata Shrestha
- Nicaragua - Sheynnis Palacios
- Northern Ireland - Anna Leitch
- Paraguay - Bethania Borba
- Philippines - Tracy Perez
- Poland - Karolina Bielawska
- Puerto Rico - Aryam Diaz
- Somalia - Khadija Omar
- South Africa - Shudufhadzo Musida
- Sri Lanka - Sade Greenwood
- Trinidad and Tobago - Jeanine Brandt
- United States - Shree Saini
- Venezuela - Alejandra Conde
- Vietnam - Đỗ Thị Hà
Here's What Miss India World Has To Say
Miss World 2021 Final: Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World's Message Ahead of Big Finale Is Full of Gratitude (Watch Video)@MissWorldLtd #ManasaVaranasi #MissWorld2021 #MissWorld #MissWorld2022 https://t.co/xXprEGLaYN
— LatestLY (@latestly) March 16, 2022
