Each year design and trend forecasters avidly wait for the announcement of the 'colour of the year' by Pantone LLC, a company best known for the Pantone Machine System. For the year 2022, "Veri Per" was selected as the 'color of the year'. "Veri Peri" is a "periwinkle shade of blue", as per the colour company Pantone. The purple hue was informed by the rise of the multiverse, as well as the impact of coronavirus lockdowns. "PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through", as described by the company.

Introducing The Pantone Colour Of The Year 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)