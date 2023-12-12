Pantone Color Institute known as the leading source of colour information worldwide has announced Peach Fuzz as the color of the Year for 2024. Pantone picked the gentle, peach-toned shade -- Peach Fuzz as the color of the year last week. The shade has been officially named as "Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz" and is described as "velvety," "soft," and "subtly sensual" by the design and colour authority. Established in 1960, Pantone is best known for its color matching system. The company also operates the Pantone Color Institute, responsible for choosing the Color of the Year and conducting research on color trend forecasting. Peach Fuzz is Pantone’s 25th color of the year. Every year a team of color experts examines different genres of art to decide which color is influencing the world most. After an extensive research, they streamline the choices to a single color that, in their view, establishes the tone for the upcoming year. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2024: From Oranges to Peaches, 5 Fruits in Feng Shui That Will Attract Good Luck, Health and Prosperity in Your Favour in the Coming Year.

Pantone Color Announces Peach Fuzz As The Colour Of The Year 2024:

