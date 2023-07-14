Sofia Vergara is currently on holiday in Italy. The Modern Family actor took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful photo of her in a red strapless top paired with red trousers. The Columbian-American actress looks stunning in her stylish outfit. Her middle-parted relaxed hair look serves major hairstyle goals. She also shared a beautiful video of her vacation on Capri Island. "Love u Capri [sic]," Sofia Vergara added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Sofia Vergara Vacays in Italy, Shares Stylish Pics in Strapless Floral Maxi Dress (View Pics).

Check Sofia Vergara's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

