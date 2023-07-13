Sofia Vergara recently celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy. The Columbian-American actress took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures from her holiday. Sofia is seen in a strapless floral print maxi dress paired with black shades. She styled the look with gold and silver colour hand accessories and a gold chain with a sun locket. In one of the photos, Sofia is seen posing with a cute dog. The Modern Family actor is also seen carrying a stylish handbag. Her middle-parted open-hair look serves major hairstyle goals. Sofia Vergara Shares Mirror Selfie Wearing Sleeveless Leopard Print Top, Check Latest Pictures of 'Modern Family' Actress.

Here's Sofia Vergara's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

