Divita Rai of India makes to the Top 16 of Miss Universe 2022. The 25-year-old is representing the country in the 71st Miss Universe competition and had earlier made a powerful impression in the National Costume, Swimsuit and Evening Gown rounds. How To Watch Miss Universe 2022 Final Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast and TV Channel Details With Date and Time in IST.

We see you INDIA! Welcome to the TOP 16! #MISSUNIVERSE The 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE in the U.S. on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/i58XqaSPh7 — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

