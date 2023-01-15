The 71st edition of the annual beauty pageant, Miss Universe or Miss Universe 2022 final, takes place on January 15, 2023 (Saturday), starting 6.30 am onwards (8.00 pm EST on January 14 and 1.00 am on January 15 GMT). Viewers in India can watch Miss Universe 2022 final live streaming online on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of Miss Universe. You can also watch it on JKN18 channel's official Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as enjoy the coverage on VIACOM 18-owned Voot. The 25-year-old Mangalorean model and beauty queen Divita Rai is representing India and will be competing with 85 candidates for the Miss Universe 2022 crown. The lucky girl will be crowned by reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu from India at the end of the grand finale. Miss Universe 2022 Winner Predictions: Top 5 Favourite Contenders Who Can Win the Crown at the 71st Edition of the Beauty Pageant Final (See Pics).

How To Watch Miss Universe 2022 Final Live Streaming Online:

