An English circus performer who lived in the 18th century, Thomas Wadhouse, is famous for having the world’s longest nose, which measured 7.5 inches (19 metres) in length. Amidst all the talk of the Guinness World Records, this old photo of the man has gone viral. The Guinness World Records (GWR) website has a page dedicated to him, which mentions that he was a "member of a travelling freak circus". A Twitter user has shared the image which shows a wax reproduction of Wadhouse's head kept at Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum. Check out this Tweet for the viral image. 7-Year-Old Deshna Aditya Nahar of India Makes Guinness World Record for Fastest Time to Limbo Skate Under 20 Cars at 13.74 Seconds; Watch Viral Video.

Get The Viral Tweet Here

Thomas Wadhouse was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. He is most famously known for having the world's longest nose, which measured 7.5 inches (19 cm) long. pic.twitter.com/Gx3cRsGXxd — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)