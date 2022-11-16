Limbo skating at a high speed might seem tough as it is for most of us, but this seven-year-old Indian girl, Deshna Aditya Nahar, managed to do exactly that and broke the world record for the fastest time to limbo skate under 20 cars. She skated under all 20 cars in 13.74 seconds, which beat the previous world record set in 2015 at 14.15 seconds. Limbo skating or roller limbo involves riding on roller skates underneath an obstacle without touching it. You can watch the video of her achievement below. These Record Holders Took to New Heights to Set Their Record!

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

