Fire Boltt which is known to be a leading Indian brand in the audio and wearable segment, recently released an ad featuring famous cricketer Virat Kohli. In the print advertisement for a smartwatch, the unrealistic bpm (beat per minute) rate amused the netizens who took to the internet to question the display of bizarre vitals as well Kohli for promoting such a brand. While an average heart rate for adults range between 60-100 bpm, the ad displayed the rate to be 800 bpm which left the twitterati in shock! Oskar Sala Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Marks 112th Birth Anniversary of German Electronic Music Composer and Physicist

