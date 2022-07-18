Fire Boltt which is known to be a leading Indian brand in the audio and wearable segment, recently released an ad featuring famous cricketer Virat Kohli. In the print advertisement for a smartwatch, the unrealistic bpm (beat per minute) rate amused the netizens who took to the internet to question the display of bizarre vitals as well Kohli for promoting such a brand. While an average heart rate for adults range between 60-100 bpm, the ad displayed the rate to be 800 bpm which left the twitterati in shock! Oskar Sala Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Marks 112th Birth Anniversary of German Electronic Music Composer and Physicist

@imVkohli @fireboltt__ Please look into this. Clarify too how a human can have 800bpm. Or this smartwatch is for bats (chamgaadar). pic.twitter.com/tIAN99ZIH0 — Abhishek (@abhi180887) July 18, 2022

Dae #FireBoltt what are you measuring? Heart or Engine rpm ? pic.twitter.com/eDRhBXSBkb — kumanan g (@kumanan_g) July 17, 2022

⁦@fireboltt__⁩ you guys are running a front page ad calling yourselves the country’s top wearable watch brand and the product you have on display which shows a bpm of 800? Come on man! It has ⁦@imVkohli⁩ also 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7Ho7Ini7Xz — Sourjyadipta (@sourjyadipta) July 16, 2022

This ad is wrong @ so many levels 😂…the brand mgr who came up with that heart rate of 800 bpm should be taken to task & told to prepare for a marathon b4 joining back. 2 hrs for a 10 K & 2000 cal 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1beNcxK4pK — Vivek Krishnan (@Viv_Krishnan) July 16, 2022

