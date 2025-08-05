Aalborg Zoo in Denmark has made an unusual appeal, urging people to donate unwanted small pets, such as rabbits, guinea pigs, and chickens, to feed its carnivorous animals. In a social media post, the zoo said its goal is to replicate the natural food chain. The zoo explained that predators like the European lynx require whole prey, just as they would in the wild. Donated animals are gently euthanised by trained staff before being used as food. “That way, nothing goes to waste, and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition, and well-being for our predators,” the zoo said. However, the Aalborg Zoo closed comments on its social media post, urging respectful dialogue and offering to address questions via email or direct messages after a wave of strong reactions. What Is Foot-and-Mouth Virus? All You Need To Know About FMD As It Kills 15 Spotted Deer at Pune Zoo.

Aalborg Zoo in Denmark Asks People To Donate Their Small Pets For Predator Feed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalborg Zoo (@aalborgzoo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)