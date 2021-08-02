Netizens are left amused by the humorous tweets, first by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while announcing the result date using a 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayengay' twist and now by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) while sharing a meme on Indian Women's Hockey Quarterfinal Victory at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The PIB, however, has taken the meme game a notch higher this time. Indian Women's Hockey Team Reach Maiden Olympics Semifinal After 1-0 Win Over Australia At Tokyo 2020.

India scripted history after the Women's hockey team defeated Australia and entered the Olympics semi-final for the first time. On the official Twitter handle of the PIB, this is how they shared the news:

Memers at PIB?

First CBSE now PIB I think they hired young memers for their account handle — The Madhya Pradesh Index ⚽🇮🇳 (@theMPindex) August 2, 2021

Mauj Kar Di!

Waah @PIB_India mauj kar di... waah bette waah.. tum to bade heavy driver nikle.. pic.twitter.com/qWEvPxdFIB — Aerodynamite 🇮🇳 (@bade_bhiya) August 2, 2021

God Brace India!

Pib shares meme...god brace india — Akshay (@Akshay05396986) August 2, 2021

Accha hai!

After seeing government platform also seems humorous , achha hai 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lQdBNJCLfr — Bharatsinh 🇮🇳 (@Bharatmay83) August 2, 2021

Much happiness!

Who has approved this much of happiness — Ashirbad Hembram (@Im_Ashirbad) August 2, 2021

