Indian women’s hockey team created history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as they defeated Australia in the quarter-finals of the competition to reach their maiden semi-finals at the Summer Games. Australia were one of the favourites for a medal at the 32nd Games but a resolute performance from the Indian side saw one of the biggest upsets in the sport unfold as the women’s outfit will now compete for a medal for the first time in their history. India Women's Hockey Team Reach Semifinals At Tokyo Olympics 2020 After Win Over Australia.

A solitary goal from Gurjit Kaur in the second quarter was enough to see the Indian outfit prevail over the three-time Olympics champions, who entered the game with a perfect record, winning all five of their matches before this. The Indian side displayed a brilliant defensive performance in the final minute to repel any pressure from the Australian side.

This is the first time in Olympics history that the Indian women’s hockey team have secured a semi-final berth and will now compete for a medal. The Rani-Rampal side has a chance at history as they can win a maiden medal for the first time in Women’s hockey at the Summer Games and better their best-ever finish from the 1980 Moscow Olympics where they finished fourth.

The Indian side didn’t have a great start to their Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign, losing their opening three group games, however, the Rani Rampal side showed great heart, winning the final two games against Ireland and South Africa, to book a quarter-final berth on the final day.

