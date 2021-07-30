The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday took to Twitter and announced that the result of Class 12 students will be declared at 2 PM today, i.e. on July 30. The Board made the announcement with a DDLJ Meme stating ''Aakhir woh din aa hi gaya' (Finally the day of the result has come).

