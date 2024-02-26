A flight attendant was forced to use cable ties to subdue an angry customer on a Dubai-Islamabad flight. Newsweek described a passenger onboard as saying that the man was "extremely violent" and intoxicated when the event occurred on Sunday afternoon, February 25. The cabin staff tackled him to the ground and then put him in restraints, as shown in a recently surfaced clip. The video is currently doing rounds on the internet. Air India Passenger Fights With Crew, Pull Cabin Staff's Hair; London-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi Due To 'Unruly' Flyer.

Air Crew Restrain Allegedly Drunk Passenger With Cable Ties on Flight

Reports suggest,a Drunk and unruly passenger onboard an Emirates Boeing B777-300ER aircraft operating a flight from Dubai (DXB) to Islamabad (ISB) created chaotic situation inflight,which forced the Emirates crew to restrain him & fasten his hands for rest of the flight.#unruly pic.twitter.com/JbKzZ6ZtZc — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 25, 2024

