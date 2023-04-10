Air India Delhi-London (AI-111) flight took a round turn on Monday (April 10) after the take-off as an unruly passenger demanded so. He allegedly pulled the hair of cabin staff. The flight took off around 6:35 am and had to return midway on the demand of this unruly passenger. The airlines have complained to the airport authorities, and he is not with the Airport police. Drunk Man Vomits, Defecates Around Toilet Inside Indigo Plane, Internet Praises Female Crew For Cleaning Aisle (See Pic).

Air India Delhi-London (AI-111) Flight Unruly Passenger Forced Mid-way Return Flight

Air India Delhi-London (AI-111) flight turns around due to an 'unruly' passenger onboard According to an airline official the passenger had a fight with flight crew members in mid-air. The airline has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Airport Police on the incident. The said… — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

