An old video displays a time-lapse of a massive cluster of clouds rolling over Lake Michigan, one of the five Great Lakes of North America, much like a wave. The clip was shared on Reddit and has terrified and amazed social media users. The sublime natural phenomenon seems like a vast expanse of water covered with a blanket of rolling clouds. This footage was shared on Reddit by user @pacmanpill. The post's caption read, "Stunning roll cloud over Lake Michigan." Reverse Cloud Waterfall Video Goes Viral! Watch Throwback Clip of the Unique Cloud Formation in Australia Taking Over the Internet!

Here's The Wonderful Video:

