A magical cloud formation video goes viral on the internet! The video was taken by Jogar Gosrani (as per Storyful) last year that captured the amazing reverse cloud waterfall! The spectacular clouds appeared over Bluff Knoll peak in Western Australia's Stirling Range. While the video dates back to 2021, it has taken over the internet again as beautiful natural photographs/clips never fail to create a buzz on social media. Huge Python Caught Feasting On Rainbow Lorikeet While Hanging Upside-Down From Roof; See Viral Pics

Watch the Amazing Video of Reverse Cloud Waterfall in Australia Below:

