No one likes to be disturbed when they’re resting, and after watching this viral video, you’ll learn that it’s best to actually never disturb an alligator. The video clip shared on Twitter shows a drone flying very close to a waterbody when the gator can be seen peeking as if to figure out where the noise was coming from. As the drone trying to capture wildlife footage kept hovering around, the alligator jumped and expertly snatched the drone mid-air. Check out this viral video here. Alligator Locked in Frozen Swamp Gets Dug Out by Man in Viral Video; Netizens Shocked That the Gator Survived Chilling Temperatures.

Alligator Catches Drone Mid-Air

Using drones to capture wildlife video footage. 🐊😮 pic.twitter.com/RCdzhTcGSf — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) December 19, 2022

