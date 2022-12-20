A viral video on Twitter shows a man digging out an alligator from a frozen swamp in North California, the United States. To netizens' surprise, the reptile was alive even after getting locked in ice and unable to move. The gator's snout was visible, striking out of the frozen water. According to the clip, alligators can lower their body temperatures and metabolism underwater to survive. The footage has garnered 9.5 million views so far. Shocking! Giant Angry Alligator Attacks Old Man Who Tried to Control The Wild Beast with T-Shirt in Viral Video.

How Is It Even Possible?

Alligators survive in frozen swamps by sticking their noses through the ice to breathe. Reptiles shut down their metabolism, and they don't need to eat their heart rate slows down, their digestive system slows down, and they just sit and wait for the heat. pic.twitter.com/YAQiSwlOAc — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 16, 2022

