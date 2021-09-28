Amul, on Tuesday released a topical featuring Angela Merkel retirement after 16 years. It pays tribute to the fromer German chancellor with caption "Makes its Markel". Germans went to the polls to decide who will succeed retiring Angela Merkel as chancellor. Merkel will remain in office in a caretaker role until the new government is formed.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)