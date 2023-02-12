Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate has given a dare to people. In his latest tweet, Andrew Tate has asked people to sit in the bathroom without their phone or laptop for an hour. He tweeted: "Lock yourself in your bathroom without your phone or laptop and try to sit for an hour." Tate went on to claim that he was doing this for the past 43 days. "I almost cried today. Almost," he added. Andrew Tate Updates His Will From Romanian Prison, Says 'Will Donate 100 Million to Protect Men From False Accusations'.

Andrew Tate Challenge:

Lock yourself in your bathroom without your phone or laptop and try to sit for an hour. I'm at day 43 and counting. I almost cried today. Almost. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)