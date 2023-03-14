The Gujarat State Board examination for Class 12 and Class 10 began today, March 14 in the state. Soon, pictures and videos showing students arriving at examination centres for the State Board Exams went viral on social media. Meanwhile, netizens too took to Twitter and shared funny memes and jokes about the Gujarat State Board exams for Class 12 and Class 10. Besides, some even wished all the best to the students appearing for the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams. Gujarat Board Exams 2023: Students Arrive at an Examination Centre in Surat As Cass 10 and Class 12 Examinations Begin (See Pics).

Best of Luck

We wish good luck to all 10th and 12th-class students who are giving their board exams. BEST OF LUCK #Gujarat #BoardExams2023 #Exams #BestOfLuck pic.twitter.com/Kahsaxo5kL — Eta Solution - Digital Marketing Agency (@EtaSolution) March 14, 2023

Cheating Karte Hai Hoard Wale

Diligent Student Working Hard for Board Exams

The king of thieves🤔of #BoardExams2023 Diligent student working hard for board exams.😂 Such student should be given #Oscars award.👍 #BBB23 ऑस्कर अवार्ड #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/2j1JsMi4hH — ADITI ARORA 💯% Follow Back. (@IamAditi999) March 14, 2023

I Wish Everyone Get Marks Like Rates of Petrol and Diesel

Board exams from today in #Gujarat I wish everyone get marks like rates of petrol - diesel & tally of total marks reaches to LPG cylinder rates. Do well & All the best 😄 — Yash (@yash_speaks) March 14, 2023

Netizens Wish Students for Class 12 and Class 10 Board Exams:

Good luck for your #BoardExams2023 exam.Just keep believing in yourself and you will surely achieve each of your goals.#BoardExams2023 #boardexam #BoardExams pic.twitter.com/bsAtt1Ilxr — Mr.Prince Patel (@PatelPr35588714) March 14, 2023

Best of luck for your Board Exams 🥳to all the Students Of Gujarat Board 🥳♥️🌺 — BEE🐝 (@BhavuHere) March 14, 2023

