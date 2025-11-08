In a shocking incident exposing the growing stray dog menace, a 38-year-old man, identified as Ibrahim alias Ejaz Ahmed Ansari, died days after being chased by a pack of stray dogs in Surat’s Bhandariwad, Saiyedpura area. The tragic event occurred on October 24 when Ibrahim was returning home after morning prayers. CCTV footage shows him being pursued by six to seven stray dogs. In panic, he ran for safety but stumbled and fell hard on the road, suffering a severe head injury. The fall led to a brain hemorrhage and paralysis due to spinal nerve damage. Despite receiving treatment for several days, Ibrahim succumbed to his injuries, sparking anger among locals. Bengaluru Horror: Man Mauled by Pack of 20 Stray Dogs in Kodigehalli While on Evening Walk, Local Enraged After Officials Blame Victim.

Man Dies After Being Chased by Pack of Stray Dogs

Surat man dies from fall injury while running away from stray dog packhttps://t.co/csLgVGwHmv pic.twitter.com/z9dbwg0a07 — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Desh Gujarat ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

