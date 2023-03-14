The Gujarat State Board Exams for Class 12 and Class 10 began today, March 14 in the state. As Monday marked the first day of Gujarat State Board examinations, students were seen arriving at examination centre's across the state as the Classes 12 and 10 exams begin. As per reports, the Gujarat State Board has deployed medical staff at exam centres and 60 flying squads have been formed to conduct surprise checking. GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023: Gujarat Board Exam Dates Announced for SSC and HSC on gseb.org, Check Details Here.

Gujarat Board Class 10 and 12 Exams Begin Today

Surat | Students arrive at an examination centre as Gujarat Board Class 10 and 12 exams begin today pic.twitter.com/7KC0oF6wwn — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

