Mumbai, March 17: A viral video of a boy enjoying his time while zip-lining is winning hearts online. Shared by Twitter user Deadszn, the 41-second video clip shows a boy having a roller coaster ride on the zip-line until all of a sudden he crashes into a sloth that was hanging on the line. Soon after bumping with the sloth, the boy is heard saying, "I just clocked it straight in the face!" Another user who shared the video said that the incident took place in Costa Rica while the kid was zip-lining.

Here's a look at the viral video:

this is the craziest internet video i think i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/zws9aEVUeG — ‎‏ﱞdev¡n  (@deadszn) March 14, 2022

Kid runs into a SLOTH while zip lining in Costa Rica. Thankfully looks like everybody was OK, including the sloth! 😮🦥 https://t.co/f3yEW3IVQh — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) March 17, 2022

